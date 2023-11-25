25th November

It was the coldest day of the autumn so far this year and it got down to -1. Luckily Colin had already put all the plants in the garage with their special heater on so hopefully we will not lose any as we did earlier this year when it got down over -8.



We caught the bus into Twickenham as Colin wanted to visit the Farmers market to see if any of the stalls would be selling venison. He has found one and so may have sorted an option for our Christmas dinner this year which we will ne having here at home with Chris and Monika coming over to share the day with us a little later.



We wandered around Twickenham in the cold sunshine and I remembered the rain in Lille this time last week - shame it hadn’t been like this. The tide was rising as we left and St Mary’s church looked pretty impressive with the St George’s flag flying above it.



Inmate afternoon Colin went out to a remembrance ceremony for local councillor Martin Elengorn who passed away a copeck of weeks ago. I stayed to finish the preparation for my stall at Trafalgar School tomorrow afternoon.

