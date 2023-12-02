2nd December 2023

It was an early start this morning as we had to be at Orleans House by 8.00am. Luckily we were early and managed to get on of the valuable parking spaces. Needless to say, rather like last year, it was quite some time for the Stables Gallery (where I had my stand) to be unlocked and I could finally gain access. I was really pleased to see that I had the same location as last year which gives me a bit more space and room for my spinner and print racks. I managed to set up in under an hour this time and I think not looked quite good. There was an art exhibition on at the same time in the Stables Gallery and the print behind my stand actually matches quite well as it is graphic with strong black lines mirroring the frames of my prints.



It was a bit of a slow start but with a lot of greeting card sales, I managed to clear the cost of the stall today so I do not need to be too stressed tomorrow. I was pretty tired by the end of the day.

