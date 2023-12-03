3rd December 2023

My second day at Orleans House at the Christmas Shopping weekend. The weather was not so good today and started raining in the afternoon so sales were a lot slower today. This gave me time to get some doggy grab shots which created todays montage. There were virtually no sales in the final hour by the time Colin arrived to help me clear up.



It is always a little amusing that it takes an hour of hard work to put the stall up, yet it can be dismantled in around twenty minutes and packed back into the car



Sales were down on last year but after clearing the cost of the stall which was higher than last year, I cleared over £400 profit which was good work.

