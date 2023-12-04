4th December 2023

We visited Squires this morning to buy our Christmas tree. We light to cut the end off the trunk (or at least Colin does) so that the tree can soak for a few days until we bring it in so I can decorate it. There was a good selection and it was only the second or third tree we looked at this time. Some years we can be choosing for an hour or so as I cannot make up my mind! I had a quick look at here my greeting card used to be stocked and it is clear that the area is no longer being used by any designs. What a big mistake by Squires - they didn’t think my card generated as much profit as others but with an empty rack, the area is no longer making any money at all.



Afterwards it was on to Richmond to deliver more Christmas cards after costing them the other day. Oh dear. There is yet another new Manager or at least, they are training to be a manager. After stocking Richmond for nine years, they are designing to change the way of delivery and want me to wait until contacted to deliver cards. All very well but there are big empty spaces and I have not been contacted. They are losing sales - I am losing sales. I am not looking forward to trying to build a relationship with yet another manager - the 11th person to be dealing with cards. How disappointing and stressful.

