5th December 2023 by emmadurnford
334 / 365

5th December 2023

I popped into Kingston this afternoon to pick up my jeans that I had ordered online and also to do some Christmas shopping.

The market place looked quite pretty as it started to get dark.
Emma Durnford

Photo Details

