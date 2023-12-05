Sign up
334 / 365
5th December 2023
I popped into Kingston this afternoon to pick up my jeans that I had ordered online and also to do some Christmas shopping.
The market place looked quite pretty as it started to get dark.
5th December 2023
5th Dec 23
0
0
Emma Durnford
@emmadurnford
This is now my eleventh year of 365 and I've managed to take a photo a day for pretty much every day minus a few...
4130
photos
20
followers
15
following
344
345
346
347
348
349
350
351
120
121
122
123
124
125
126
127
Views
0
Album
2023 - 365 Project
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
5th December 2023 4:15pm
night
,
dark
,
christmas
,
sky
,
blue
,
lights
,
hour
,
dusk
,
thames
,
on
,
kingston
,
place
,
stalls
,
markey
