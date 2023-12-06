6th December 2023

I had planned to visit Sarah in Raynes Park as it was her birthday yesterday and her daughter - my goddaughter - was visiting from her home.



As seems to often be the case, the short seventeen minutes journey by train was not possible as there was a train strike. Never mind I thought, I’d get a couple of buses instead. This was much easier said than done. It was a vey cold and foggy day and all busses seem to be displayed. I also discovered that the bus station where I expected to change buses no longer exists as it has been flattened for redevelopment! This required a walk to find another bus stop, no sign of the bus I needed so in the end I caught a different bus to Norbiton and then waited for a third bus to get to Raynes Park.



Eventually well over an hour later, I made it (with cakes) to celebrate with Sarah and Izzy, looking resplendent in matching jumpers. We enjoyed lunch and a range of cakes, Izzy was on good form and Sarah liked her presents.



The journey back still involved buses but was a lot more straight forward with the 57 arriving after no too long a wait taking me back to Kingston.

