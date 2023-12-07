7th December 2023



We went to Epsom this morning as Colin wanted to look at the current types of Skoda Karoq. He is keen to replace our car after three years to avoid having to MOT the car or to lose too much value. The cars looks nice but needless to say, the version that we have that has a lot of additionally features for not too high a price, is no longer in production.



We will have to go up a model to a sports version and then it will not have al the features we have now. To be honest I’d be happy to keep our current car as it’s a nice colour and had a lot of features. After Epsom it was back to Kingston and a a quick shop (car parked in the John Lewis car park).



I had photo club in the evening.

