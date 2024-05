8th December 2023

It’s our unofficial anniversary today - our ‘first date’ anniversary (26 years ago) so we alway try and so something special. We headed up town to the Natural History museum to see the Wildlife exhibition which I always like to see each year.



It was a beautiful day and we wandered around the back streets of South Kensington spotting blue plaques.



Back to Teddington for dinner at Bar Estilo. We’ve not been there for a while but the food is still as good.