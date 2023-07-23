Previous
The Black Gates of Dover by humphreyhippo
79 / 365

The Black Gates of Dover

Had a wander along Dover promenade before driving home a day earlier than planned.

This is one of those silly 'messing around' shots that you end up liking but aren't really sure why.
23rd July 2023 23rd Jul 23

Humphrey Hippo

ace
@humphreyhippo
Currently on a break after a decade of 365. **Woefully bad at commenting :(** A picture-a-day rather than a photo-a-day project, which probably came to a close...
21% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise