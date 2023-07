Tunisian Holiday Sampler Blanket - Purple Hippo Edition

Diary shot!Finished my purple hippo-themed tunisian crochet sampler blanket. It's 158cm x 132cm in size and has taken 2174m of yarn & 51 days from start to finish according to Ravelry.My dearest other half had to stand on a stepladder to get me a photo. He has longer arms. ;)Kinda bothers me the wavy lines square looks like it doesn't have a grey border all the way around when it does but... it's done so I don't care that much. :)Might try take another shot when there is actually some light to be had but wanted to mark the day. :)For anyone interested:Pattern link: https://tlycblog.com/tunisian-holiday-sampler-blanket-links/ Ravelry Project link: https://www.ravelry.com/projects/humphreyhippo/tunisian-holiday-sampler-blanket