Tunisian Holiday Sampler Blanket - Purple Hippo Edition
Diary shot!
Finished my purple hippo-themed tunisian crochet sampler blanket. It's 158cm x 132cm in size and has taken 2174m of yarn & 51 days from start to finish according to Ravelry.
My dearest other half had to stand on a stepladder to get me a photo. He has longer arms. ;)
Kinda bothers me the wavy lines square looks like it doesn't have a grey border all the way around when it does but... it's done so I don't care that much. :)
Might try take another shot when there is actually some light to be had but wanted to mark the day. :)