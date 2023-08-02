Sign up
Previous
83 / 365
Mudeford Servant in the Surf
Full moon & near high tide at Mudeford Quay tonight led to some mad waves. I got very wet feet ... in the car park!
Not sure what the inshore lifeboat was doing. It didn't seem to be on a shout but it hung around the bank for a while and then came in. It looked like a lively ride...
The light was fading quickly - kind of impressed the camera did as well as it did.
Full disclosure - I have cloned out a very annoying red marker buoy from the foreground. It was very distracting.
2nd August 2023
2nd Aug 23
1
1
Humphrey Hippo
ace
@humphreyhippo
Currently on a break after a decade of 365. **Woefully bad at commenting :(** A picture-a-day rather than a photo-a-day project, which probably came to a close...
3774
photos
95
followers
30
following
76
77
78
79
80
81
82
83
Tags
mudeford
,
lifeboat
,
rnli
,
the needles
,
rx10
,
sony rx10 iv
Corinne C
ace
Wonderful action pic
August 2nd, 2023
