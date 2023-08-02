Mudeford Servant in the Surf

Full moon & near high tide at Mudeford Quay tonight led to some mad waves. I got very wet feet ... in the car park!



Not sure what the inshore lifeboat was doing. It didn't seem to be on a shout but it hung around the bank for a while and then came in. It looked like a lively ride...



The light was fading quickly - kind of impressed the camera did as well as it did.



Full disclosure - I have cloned out a very annoying red marker buoy from the foreground. It was very distracting.