Temperature Blanket Project - July Update
Another quick iPhone snapshot of the temperature blanket project for July.
Struggling to get it all in shot now.
The black darned lines are temp markers for the end of each month. I haven't added the line for June yet, but the top row is 31st July.
After a toasty June, July was warm but rather damp. Started my next ball of Peach Melba. :)
3rd August 2023
3rd Aug 23
Humphrey Hippo
ace
@humphreyhippo
Currently on a break after a decade of 365. **Woefully bad at commenting :(** A picture-a-day rather than a photo-a-day project, which probably came to a close...
Tags
crochet
,
diary shot
,
iphone 12 mini
,
temp blanket project
