Temperature Blanket Project - July Update by humphreyhippo
84 / 365

Temperature Blanket Project - July Update

Another quick iPhone snapshot of the temperature blanket project for July.
Struggling to get it all in shot now.


The black darned lines are temp markers for the end of each month. I haven't added the line for June yet, but the top row is 31st July.

After a toasty June, July was warm but rather damp. Started my next ball of Peach Melba. :)
3rd August 2023

Humphrey Hippo

ace
@humphreyhippo
A picture-a-day rather than a photo-a-day project
23% complete

Photo Details

