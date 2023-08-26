Sign up
88 / 365
Bokeh Bag
Nearly didn't have a shot for this week!
Finished my
Coco Knot Bag
last night & managed to grab a shot in the five minutes of sunshine between thunder showers.
Tried to use my old Helios manual lens - boy am I out of practice!
26th August 2023
26th Aug 23
Humphrey Hippo
ace
@humphreyhippo
Currently on a break after a decade of 365. **Woefully bad at commenting :(** A picture-a-day rather than a photo-a-day project, which probably came to a close...
3779
photos
94
followers
30
following
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
2023
Camera
ILCE-6300
Taken
26th August 2023 3:39pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
crochet
,
manual focus
,
helios
,
sony a6300
,
a6300
