Bokeh Bag by humphreyhippo
88 / 365

Bokeh Bag

Nearly didn't have a shot for this week!
Finished my Coco Knot Bag last night & managed to grab a shot in the five minutes of sunshine between thunder showers.
Tried to use my old Helios manual lens - boy am I out of practice!
26th August 2023 26th Aug 23

Humphrey Hippo

@humphreyhippo
Currently on a break after a decade of 365. **Woefully bad at commenting :(** A picture-a-day rather than a photo-a-day project, which probably came to a close...
