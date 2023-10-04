Previous
Temperature Blanket Project - September Update by humphreyhippo
101 / 365

Temperature Blanket Project - September Update

Three quarters of the year done. :)

The black darned lines are temp markers for the end of each month. Haven't done September yet, but the red row at the top is 1st Oct.

September had a nice slice of late summer heat, followed by lots of Peach Melba. The average temp is being significantly influenced by overnight cloud cover as we head into autumn.
4th October 2023 4th Oct 23

Humphrey Hippo

@humphreyhippo
