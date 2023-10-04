Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
101 / 365
Temperature Blanket Project - September Update
Three quarters of the year done. :)
The black darned lines are temp markers for the end of each month. Haven't done September yet, but the red row at the top is 1st Oct.
September had a nice slice of late summer heat, followed by lots of Peach Melba. The average temp is being significantly influenced by overnight cloud cover as we head into autumn.
4th October 2023
4th Oct 23
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Humphrey Hippo
ace
@humphreyhippo
Currently on a break after a decade of 365. **Woefully bad at commenting :(** A picture-a-day rather than a photo-a-day project, which probably came to a close...
3792
photos
93
followers
30
following
27% complete
View this month »
94
95
96
97
98
99
100
101
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
2023
Camera
DSC-RX100M4
Taken
4th October 2023 5:07pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
crochet
,
diary shot
,
rx100
,
temp blanket project
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close