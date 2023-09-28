Previous
Light Bulbs & Bunting by humphreyhippo
100 / 365

Light Bulbs & Bunting

Inside the Barn at the Pilgrim Inn.

An opportunistic snap taken in my old haunt of Marchwood.
28th September 2023 28th Sep 23

Humphrey Hippo

ace
@humphreyhippo
Currently on a break after a decade of 365. **Woefully bad at commenting :(** A picture-a-day rather than a photo-a-day project, which probably came to a close...
27% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise