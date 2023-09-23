Previous
VR by humphreyhippo
99 / 365

VR

Went up to the Royal Albert Hall today to watch the Royal Philharmonic Concert Orchestra & the Philharmonia Chorus perform a live score for LoTR: The Two Towers.
Tried to get a different shot on our walk around.

Already have The Return of the King booked. :)
23rd September 2023 23rd Sep 23

Humphrey Hippo

ace
@humphreyhippo
Currently on a break after a decade of 365. **Woefully bad at commenting :(** A picture-a-day rather than a photo-a-day project, which probably came to a close...
27% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise