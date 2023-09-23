Sign up
99 / 365
VR
Went up to the Royal Albert Hall today to watch the Royal Philharmonic Concert Orchestra & the Philharmonia Chorus perform a live score for LoTR: The Two Towers.
Tried to get a different shot on our walk around.
Already have The Return of the King booked. :)
23rd September 2023
23rd Sep 23
b&w
,
london
,
emblem
,
royal albert hall
,
rx100
