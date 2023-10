All The Way Home

Tom Ingram & Ash Sutton after race 1 at Brands Hatch.



Didn't take many pictures at Brands Hatch this time & didn't particularly care for the ones I did. Very, very harsh light.



Anyway, this is Tom 'Tingram' Ingram congratulating the new (and now 4-time) BTCC champion, Ash Sutton after race one on Sunday. Tom chased him all the way home this year - and quite literally in this race - but never really had the car for it. Ash will get the gold number plate next year.