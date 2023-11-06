Sign up
Previous
112 / 365
Temperature Blanket Project - October Update
Only two months to go!
The black darned lines are temp markers for the end of each month.
October started with a crazy-warm day but has been steadily downhill ever since. We’re reliably back to the greens now.
6th November 2023
6th Nov 23
Humphrey Hippo
ace
@humphreyhippo
Currently on a break after a decade of 365. **Woefully bad at commenting :(** A picture-a-day rather than a photo-a-day project, which probably came to a close...
3803
photos
93
followers
30
following
30% complete
View this month »
105
106
107
108
109
110
111
112
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
2023
Camera
iPhone 12 Mini
Taken
6th November 2023 1:48pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
crochet
,
diary shot
,
rx100
,
temp blanket project
