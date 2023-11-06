Previous
Temperature Blanket Project - October Update by humphreyhippo
112 / 365

Temperature Blanket Project - October Update

Only two months to go!

The black darned lines are temp markers for the end of each month.

October started with a crazy-warm day but has been steadily downhill ever since. We’re reliably back to the greens now.
