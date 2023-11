Paintballer

Realised I don't have a pic for this week. As the prompt is 'dirty', it made me think of the OH's minifig collection... which are rather dusty.

I asked him to pick out a thematically-dirty fig, and this is the one he chose.



Had to pause & wonder, how much do you clean-up a shot in Photoshop when the theme is 'dirty'? ;)