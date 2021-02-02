Previous
Next
Snow Drifts by jamibann
2 / 365

Snow Drifts

Taken on our walk on Pannanich Hill on Saturday. Converted to B&W for Flash of Red February. Week One - Landscape.
2nd February 2021 2nd Feb 21

Issi Bannerman

ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
0% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Denise Wood ace
Stunning :) fav
February 2nd, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise