Snow Drifts
Taken on our walk on Pannanich Hill on Saturday. Converted to B&W for Flash of Red February. Week One - Landscape.
2nd February 2021
2nd Feb 21
Issi Bannerman
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Flash of Red
Camera
Canon EOS 550D
Taken
30th January 2021 11:34am
Privacy
Public
Tags
for2021
Denise Wood
ace
Stunning :) fav
February 2nd, 2021
