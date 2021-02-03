Previous
Next
Two Lone Trees by jamibann
3 / 365

Two Lone Trees

Taken on Saturday's Walk on Pannanich Hill. Converted to B&W for Flash of Red February - although it didn't change much as it was already almost black and white. Week 1 - Landscape.
3rd February 2021 3rd Feb 21

Issi Bannerman

ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
0% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

KoalaGardens🐨 ace
they seem out of place don't they
February 3rd, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise