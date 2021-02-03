Sign up
Previous
Next
3 / 365
Two Lone Trees
Taken on Saturday's Walk on Pannanich Hill. Converted to B&W for Flash of Red February - although it didn't change much as it was already almost black and white. Week 1 - Landscape.
3rd February 2021
3rd Feb 21
1
0
Issi Bannerman
ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
2829
photos
194
followers
99
following
1
2
3
2648
2649
1
2650
2
2651
3
2652
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
1
Album
Flash of Red
Camera
Canon EOS 550D
Taken
30th January 2021 10:04am
Privacy
Public
Tags
for2021
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
they seem out of place don't they
February 3rd, 2021
