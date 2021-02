Mansie O' Easthoose

Mansie made it to the top of this particular hill, which just gets bigger every day. Another 6 inches of snow seems to have fallen during the night, with more forecast. More shovelling awaits us at day-break!



Converted to B&W for Flash of Red February. Week Two - Trinkets, Treasure and Trash.



Mansie is a treasure, as he is a Burra Bear from Shetland. He has two siblings. John O' Lunnaness and Peerie Lily. They live at our place.