What do you see? by jamibann
9 / 365

What do you see?

A piece of driftwood that used to belong to John's father. We have it mounted on the wall outside our house. Trash and Treasure! Converted to B&W for Flash of Red February. Week two - Trinket, Treasure or Trash.
9th February 2021 9th Feb 21

Issi Bannerman

@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
2% complete

