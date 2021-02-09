Sign up
What do you see?
A piece of driftwood that used to belong to John's father. We have it mounted on the wall outside our house. Trash and Treasure! Converted to B&W for Flash of Red February. Week two - Trinket, Treasure or Trash.
9th February 2021
9th Feb 21
Issi Bannerman
ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
2841
photos
195
followers
100
following
2% complete
View this month »
