A Glowing Heart by jamibann
11 / 365

A Glowing Heart

I just liked the way this seemed to glow reflecting the light from the window. A necklace I got from a dear friend, many years ago. A trinket and a treasure for me. Converted to B&W for Flash of Red February. Week Two - Trinket, Trash or Treasure.
11th February 2021 11th Feb 21

Issi Bannerman

@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
Jennie B. ace
Very nice Issi, want to submit to Macro-heart challenge??
February 11th, 2021  
