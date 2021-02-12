Chinese Hooch!

Our son brought us back this very dubious bottle of Chinese alcohol when he went on a trip to China a few years back. At 54% proof, I can confirm that the bottle has not yet been emptied, although it has been sampled. I love the bottle and plan on making a table light with it, but I need to get someone brave enough to finish the alcohol first! A definite treasure for me for Flash of Red February.



And for today's drama - we have burst pipes at dad's house in Braemar. Under control, I think, according to hubby, just waiting for a plumber to drop in by ...