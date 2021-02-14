My Caring Valentine

Where would I be without him? I don't know. Over the last 3 and a half months throughout all the traumas and difficulties with my dad, he has shown himself to be resilient, considerate, caring, sympathetic and altruistic. He's a good egg, and one I intend hanging onto. For Flash of Red February - Week Two Trash, Treasure or Trinket. This is both treasure and trinket. I struggled to think of an item for this flash of red, when I realised I was sitting right beside it. This little trinket sits right beside my computer work station. The wee ones in the middle are our two kids, and I'm the little fatty at the end!