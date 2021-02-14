Previous
Next
My Caring Valentine by jamibann
14 / 365

My Caring Valentine

Where would I be without him? I don't know. Over the last 3 and a half months throughout all the traumas and difficulties with my dad, he has shown himself to be resilient, considerate, caring, sympathetic and altruistic. He's a good egg, and one I intend hanging onto. For Flash of Red February - Week Two Trash, Treasure or Trinket. This is both treasure and trinket. I struggled to think of an item for this flash of red, when I realised I was sitting right beside it. This little trinket sits right beside my computer work station. The wee ones in the middle are our two kids, and I'm the little fatty at the end!
14th February 2021 14th Feb 21

Issi Bannerman

ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
3% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Milanie ace
A sympathetic, caring, considerate husband is worth his weight in gold. A true treasure. What an adorable shot you've posted.
February 14th, 2021  
Sarah Bremner ace
Fun photo!! It's very good to have someone who supports you at every level year after year. Definitely good to 'hang on to'.
I know that feeling well.
February 14th, 2021  
PhylM-S ace
Oh my gosh Issi, this is perfect! I love this. And I love your narrative behind your photo! Brilliant how it’s the adorable fellow closest to us and implied that it’s your husband. Super. Virtual hugs to you! Big fav to your treasure!
February 14th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise