My Nigerian Girl

I'm lacking in the portrait department photographically speaking, but also due to a distinct lack of models because of Covid! So, I'm going to use some faces from around our house. This is my Nigerian girl. She stands about 3 feet high and usually sits beside our wood burner. I moved her to the kitchen for this shot and used the blinds for a backdrop to show her off. She's made of metal and 'sand blasted' to give her a rough texture. She was a gift from the office staff when we left Nigeria in 2002. I think she's rather special, and I suspect she'll be in our lounge for a long time to come. Flash of Red February - Week Three - Portraits.