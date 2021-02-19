Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
19 / 365
Portrait of a Cyclist
The kids gave me this fun cyclist a few years back, made from recycled bits of metal. He's quite a cutie. Here he is just coming down off tartan blanket hill. For Flash of Red February, Week Three - Portrait.
19th February 2021
19th Feb 21
3
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Issi Bannerman
ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
2861
photos
196
followers
100
following
5% complete
View this month »
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
Latest from all albums
2665
16
2666
17
18
2667
2668
19
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Album
Flash of Red
Camera
Canon EOS 550D
Taken
18th February 2021 7:51pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
for2021
Maggiemae
ace
He looks very like my 'Mr Man' but he's on a motorbike! I've used him as a model in the past! Just as clever as this one is. I do like his goggles - might have to tell Mr Man about them!
February 19th, 2021
Issi Bannerman
ace
@maggiemae
Ha ha ...strangely I don't have a name for this fellow. Must apply myself.
February 19th, 2021
Maggiemae
ace
One of my photos:
https://365project.org/maggiemae/365/2013-05-22.
He cohorts with a flashy young lady called Yolanda a bit!
February 19th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close