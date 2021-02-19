Previous
Portrait of a Cyclist by jamibann
19 / 365

Portrait of a Cyclist

The kids gave me this fun cyclist a few years back, made from recycled bits of metal. He's quite a cutie. Here he is just coming down off tartan blanket hill. For Flash of Red February, Week Three - Portrait.
19th February 2021 19th Feb 21

Issi Bannerman

ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
Maggiemae ace
He looks very like my 'Mr Man' but he's on a motorbike! I've used him as a model in the past! Just as clever as this one is. I do like his goggles - might have to tell Mr Man about them!
February 19th, 2021  
Issi Bannerman ace
@maggiemae Ha ha ...strangely I don't have a name for this fellow. Must apply myself.
February 19th, 2021  
Maggiemae ace
One of my photos: https://365project.org/maggiemae/365/2013-05-22. He cohorts with a flashy young lady called Yolanda a bit!
February 19th, 2021  
