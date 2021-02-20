Portrait of a Mannequin

I laughed out loud when I went into our garage to find my wellie boots this afternoon. There, propped against the rear door, was a full sized, armless, rather beautiful mannequin! I immediately knew what had to be done, but then wondered what the story was! After questioning hubby, it turns out that this beauty is to be the local 'plastic' policewoman in our village, to deter people from speeding. Allan, the Braemar plastic policeman has been in the news, radio 2 in particular, since his recent kidnapping. Not only has a replacement Allan been found, but a couple of new plastic policemen have been found and so our village is to benefit from one of them. Hubby had picked this one up from our local Councillor. She does still need a uniform, however! For Flash of Red February, Week 3 - Portraits.