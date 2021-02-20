Previous
Portrait of a Mannequin by jamibann
20 / 365

Portrait of a Mannequin

I laughed out loud when I went into our garage to find my wellie boots this afternoon. There, propped against the rear door, was a full sized, armless, rather beautiful mannequin! I immediately knew what had to be done, but then wondered what the story was! After questioning hubby, it turns out that this beauty is to be the local 'plastic' policewoman in our village, to deter people from speeding. Allan, the Braemar plastic policeman has been in the news, radio 2 in particular, since his recent kidnapping. Not only has a replacement Allan been found, but a couple of new plastic policemen have been found and so our village is to benefit from one of them. Hubby had picked this one up from our local Councillor. She does still need a uniform, however! For Flash of Red February, Week 3 - Portraits.
20th February 2021 20th Feb 21

Issi Bannerman

@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
Sally Ings ace
Her eye bore right into you. Love the idea of a plastic policeman. Do they really work as a deterrent?
February 20th, 2021  
Lin ace
LOL - what a fun capture and narrative! FYI - if I go to the garage today and see an armless mannequin, my first impulse will not be to laugh...the neighbors will easily hears my screams ☺
February 20th, 2021  
Casablanca ace
Hysterical to find that without knowing why! What a fun ending to the missing plastic policeman 🤣 Great shot
February 20th, 2021  
