Another Attempt at Jane's Recipe-2 by jyokota
Photo 1715

Another Attempt at Jane's Recipe-2

I loved the flavor of the Rye Sourdough Bread recipe from Jane @jgpittenger but I couldn't get the loaves to rise much on a baking sheet plus when I cut the dough in half it deflated, plus I didn't have her type of pans to let it maintain its shape so it spread out on the baking sheet.. So I decided to try using the ingredients from her recipe, but to alter it a little and bake it in my Dutch Oven. Basically, I followed a more traditional sourdough baking plan by letting it rise overnight, then baking it at 500 with lid on and then removing the lid after 30 min and baking it another 15. Then -- I got a phone call reminding me I was late to a Zoom meeting! I forgot to turn on the timer so it got a little more browned than I had hoped --but it turns out the crus is really just the right crispiness and the interior nice and moist. Thanks, Jane, for sharing!

First attempt: https://365project.org/jyokota/365/2020-06-03

Jane's bread and recipe here: http://365project.org/jgpittenger/extras/2020-06-02
10th June 2020 10th Jun 20

Junko Y

@jyokota
469% complete

Junko Y ace
@taffy @ludwigsdiana @jgpittenger @busylady -- here's my second attempt.
June 11th, 2020  
Diana ace
This looks fabulous Junko! You sound a bit like me, if it is not perfect,we try again. I will start today and your tips are very useful thanks. I don't have a dutch oven so I hope it does not spread out too much. I will see what it looks like when rising, and maybe put it in a loaf pan to bake. I actually prefer a log shape.Tomorrow we will know ;-)
June 11th, 2020  
