Another Attempt at Jane's Recipe-2

I loved the flavor of the Rye Sourdough Bread recipe from Jane @jgpittenger but I couldn't get the loaves to rise much on a baking sheet plus when I cut the dough in half it deflated, plus I didn't have her type of pans to let it maintain its shape so it spread out on the baking sheet.. So I decided to try using the ingredients from her recipe, but to alter it a little and bake it in my Dutch Oven. Basically, I followed a more traditional sourdough baking plan by letting it rise overnight, then baking it at 500 with lid on and then removing the lid after 30 min and baking it another 15. Then -- I got a phone call reminding me I was late to a Zoom meeting! I forgot to turn on the timer so it got a little more browned than I had hoped --but it turns out the crus is really just the right crispiness and the interior nice and moist. Thanks, Jane, for sharing!