Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
87 / 365
Wall
I really liked the diagonal and the textures
28th March 2023
28th Mar 23
5
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Kathy A
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
4620
photos
110
followers
107
following
23% complete
View this month »
80
81
82
83
84
85
86
87
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
5
Fav's
2
Album
2023
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
26th February 2023 11:10am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
wall
,
textures
,
diagonal
moni kozi
ace
Oh, brilliant find!
March 28th, 2023
Boxplayer
ace
Nice found shape and texture.
March 28th, 2023
Kathy A
ace
@boxplayer
it sure grabbed my eye. That you for the fav
March 28th, 2023
Diana
ace
Well spotted and captured, it looks great.
March 28th, 2023
KazzaMazoo
Fabulous half half!
March 28th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close