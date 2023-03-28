Previous
Next
Wall by kjarn
87 / 365

Wall

I really liked the diagonal and the textures
28th March 2023 28th Mar 23

Kathy A

ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
23% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

moni kozi ace
Oh, brilliant find!
March 28th, 2023  
Boxplayer ace
Nice found shape and texture.
March 28th, 2023  
Kathy A ace
@boxplayer it sure grabbed my eye. That you for the fav
March 28th, 2023  
Diana ace
Well spotted and captured, it looks great.
March 28th, 2023  
KazzaMazoo
Fabulous half half!
March 28th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise