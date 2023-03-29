Previous
Gardenia by kjarn
88 / 365

Gardenia

It's been raining on and off all day so I ducked out to my garden between showers.
29th March 2023 29th Mar 23

Kathy A

ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
Dawn ace
Lovely
March 29th, 2023  
Diana ace
Such a beautiful shot, I love these.
March 29th, 2023  
Babs ace
So pretty. Bucketing down again here at the moment too
March 29th, 2023  
Kathy A ace
@onewing The sun has come out a few times and each time I've thought about going for a walk but it's raining again before I get any further than the thought.
March 29th, 2023  
