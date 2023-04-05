Sign up
95 / 365
Jigsaw Time
I haven't done a jigsaw for years. This one didn't have many pieces but having no edges and really oddly shaped pieces maddest a bit tricky.
5th April 2023
5th Apr 23
3
2
Kathy A
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
2
3
2
2023
iPhone 14 Pro Max
4th April 2023 5:57pm
Tags
jigsaw
,
elephant
Diana
ace
This is so stunning Kathy, I would have it framed!
April 5th, 2023
Kathy A
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I am thinking about it, it is stunning. Thank you for the fav
April 5th, 2023
Dawn
ace
Such a fantastic jigsaw it really would look great framed
April 5th, 2023
