Previous
Next
Brush by kjarn
96 / 365

Brush

I quite liked the shadow
6th April 2023 6th Apr 23

Kathy A

ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
26% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Fabulous close up and shadow, the light is just right.
April 6th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise