Previous
Next
Mosaics by kjarn
100 / 365

Mosaics

Saw these works of art at a playground today
10th April 2023 10th Apr 23

Kathy A

ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
27% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
They are beautiful, someone sure went to a lot of trouble making them. Lovely find and shot.
April 10th, 2023  
Renee Salamon ace
They are really lovely - I’d love to learn the art
April 10th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise