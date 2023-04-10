Sign up
100 / 365
Mosaics
Saw these works of art at a playground today
10th April 2023
10th Apr 23
Kathy A
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children.
Tags
playground
,
art
,
mosaics
Diana
ace
They are beautiful, someone sure went to a lot of trouble making them. Lovely find and shot.
April 10th, 2023
Renee Salamon
ace
They are really lovely - I’d love to learn the art
April 10th, 2023
