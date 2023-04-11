Sign up
101 / 365
Shadows
I really liked all these shadows
11th April 2023
11th Apr 23
3
0
Kathy A
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
4634
photos
111
followers
107
following
27% complete
Views
2
Comments
3
Album
2023
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
10th April 2023 12:23pm
Tags
shadows
,
park
,
swing
Casablanca
ace
Me too!
April 11th, 2023
Christina
ace
Yeah they are very cool
April 11th, 2023
Diana
ace
Terrific shapes and shadows!
April 11th, 2023
