Previous
223 / 365
Trdelnik
Otherwise known as chimney cake
11th August 2023
11th Aug 23
7
0
Kathy A
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
4751
photos
115
followers
115
following
61% complete
View this month »
216
217
218
219
220
221
222
223
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
7
Album
2023
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
6th July 2023 1:27pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
cake
,
prague
,
trdelnik
Wylie
ace
OMG I think I feel my arteries hardening up! Amazing.
August 11th, 2023
Diana
ace
Oh wow, that sure looks ever so delicious! Great composition and capture.
August 11th, 2023
Casablanca
ace
Looks like heaven to me!
August 11th, 2023
Babs
ace
Wow looks amazing. Did you eat it all by yourself?
August 11th, 2023
Kathy A
ace
@onewing
definitely!
August 11th, 2023
JackieR
ace
Good grief, a hear attack in a cup. Looks delicious
August 11th, 2023
Dawn
ace
Wow that looks delish
August 11th, 2023
