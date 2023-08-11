Previous
Trdelnik by kjarn
Trdelnik

Otherwise known as chimney cake
11th August 2023 11th Aug 23

Kathy A

@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
OMG I think I feel my arteries hardening up! Amazing.
August 11th, 2023  
Oh wow, that sure looks ever so delicious! Great composition and capture.
August 11th, 2023  
Looks like heaven to me!
August 11th, 2023  
Wow looks amazing. Did you eat it all by yourself?
August 11th, 2023  
@onewing definitely!
August 11th, 2023  
Good grief, a hear attack in a cup. Looks delicious
August 11th, 2023  
Wow that looks delish
August 11th, 2023  
