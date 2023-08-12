Previous
Stained Glass by kjarn
224 / 365

Stained Glass

I spotted this window in a shopping centre in Prague
12th August 2023 12th Aug 23

Kathy A

ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
61% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Allison Williams ace
Exquisite! Do you have any idea when it was created?
August 12th, 2023  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Wow- that's a rather elaborate window for a shopping mall! Good shot.
August 12th, 2023  
Kathy A ace
@allie912 - this is all I could find courtesy of Mr Google

Art Nouveau Stained Glass

Contemporary 1930s style stained glass windows by V Stanek and J Sebek featuring cherubs in a garden on the upper floor of the Lucerna Cinema in Prague, the Czech Republic. The most elegant of Nove Mestos many shopping arcades runs through the art-nouveau Lucerna Palace (1920), between Stepanska and Vodickova streets. The complex was designed by Vaclav Havel (grandfather of the former president), and is still partially owned by the family. It includes theatres, a cinema, shops, a rock club and several cafes and restaurants.
August 12th, 2023  
Mags ace
Aren't they gorgeous! Love the satyrs, but I'm unfamiliar with the part woman part bird creature.
August 12th, 2023  
Kathy A ace
@marlboromaam I would have no idea what any of them mean but I really like it. Thank you for the fav
August 12th, 2023  
Mags ace
@kjarn Ah! I found one from Slavic mythology here - https://www.quora.com/What-are-some-mythological-bird-people-birds-with-human-heads
August 12th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise