Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
224 / 365
Stained Glass
I spotted this window in a shopping centre in Prague
12th August 2023
12th Aug 23
6
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Kathy A
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
4752
photos
115
followers
115
following
61% complete
View this month »
217
218
219
220
221
222
223
224
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
6
Fav's
1
Album
2023
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
7th July 2023 4:18pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
window
,
prague
,
stained glass
Allison Williams
ace
Exquisite! Do you have any idea when it was created?
August 12th, 2023
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Wow- that's a rather elaborate window for a shopping mall! Good shot.
August 12th, 2023
Kathy A
ace
@allie912
- this is all I could find courtesy of Mr Google
Art Nouveau Stained Glass
Contemporary 1930s style stained glass windows by V Stanek and J Sebek featuring cherubs in a garden on the upper floor of the Lucerna Cinema in Prague, the Czech Republic. The most elegant of Nove Mestos many shopping arcades runs through the art-nouveau Lucerna Palace (1920), between Stepanska and Vodickova streets. The complex was designed by Vaclav Havel (grandfather of the former president), and is still partially owned by the family. It includes theatres, a cinema, shops, a rock club and several cafes and restaurants.
August 12th, 2023
Mags
ace
Aren't they gorgeous! Love the satyrs, but I'm unfamiliar with the part woman part bird creature.
August 12th, 2023
Kathy A
ace
@marlboromaam
I would have no idea what any of them mean but I really like it. Thank you for the fav
August 12th, 2023
Mags
ace
@kjarn
Ah! I found one from Slavic mythology here -
https://www.quora.com/What-are-some-mythological-bird-people-birds-with-human-heads
August 12th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close
Art Nouveau Stained Glass
Contemporary 1930s style stained glass windows by V Stanek and J Sebek featuring cherubs in a garden on the upper floor of the Lucerna Cinema in Prague, the Czech Republic. The most elegant of Nove Mestos many shopping arcades runs through the art-nouveau Lucerna Palace (1920), between Stepanska and Vodickova streets. The complex was designed by Vaclav Havel (grandfather of the former president), and is still partially owned by the family. It includes theatres, a cinema, shops, a rock club and several cafes and restaurants.