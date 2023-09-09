Sign up
252 / 365
Under my bed
I'm amazed that no junk has made its way here
9th September 2023
9th Sep 23
4
0
Kathy A
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
4780
photos
116
followers
115
following
69% complete
View this month »
245
246
247
248
249
250
251
252
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
4
Album
2023
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
8th September 2023 4:38pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bed
,
under my bed
,
sept23words
Mags
It looks so clean! No dust bunnies!
September 9th, 2023
Kathy A
@marlboromaam
I vacuumed before I took the photo 🤣
September 9th, 2023
Babs
Impressive, you don't want to see under our bed.
September 9th, 2023
Thom Mitchell
Very cool shot!
September 9th, 2023
