Previous
253 / 365
Colours
Another jigsaw completed
10th September 2023
10th Sep 23
1
1
Kathy A
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
4781
photos
116
followers
115
following
69% complete
246
247
248
249
250
251
252
253
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
2023
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
4th September 2023 3:43pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
jigsaw
,
colours
,
sept23words
Mags
ace
Wow! Great job. Looks like it was very challenging.
September 10th, 2023
