Dead Tree by kvphoto
88 / 365

Dead Tree

This tree had its own sign on the Big Ferry trail at Skidaway Island State Park... it was identified as "Dead Tree."
7th January 2021 7th Jan 21

ace
@kvphoto
moni kozi
I am always impressed by such dead trees. I encounter one in my bike trail, and it's bark is all ground by some bug and by woodpeckers (digging for that bug). And I always am impressed by that stump, standing tall despite it's decay. They look very apocalyptic.
January 8th, 2021  
Lesley ace
It’s superb. Nothing like telling it like it is 🙂
January 8th, 2021  
Casablanca ace
So striking
January 8th, 2021  
