Dead Tree
This tree had its own sign on the Big Ferry trail at Skidaway Island State Park... it was identified as "Dead Tree."
7th January 2021
7th Jan 21
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
3
Album
extras
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
7th January 2021 12:33pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
dead
,
clouds
,
georgia
,
black & white
,
sony a7iii
,
skidaway island state park
,
big ferry trail
moni kozi
I am always impressed by such dead trees. I encounter one in my bike trail, and it's bark is all ground by some bug and by woodpeckers (digging for that bug). And I always am impressed by that stump, standing tall despite it's decay. They look very apocalyptic.
January 8th, 2021
Lesley
ace
It’s superb. Nothing like telling it like it is 🙂
January 8th, 2021
Casablanca
ace
So striking
January 8th, 2021
