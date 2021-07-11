Previous
Pinwheel Refraction #2 by kvphoto
Pinwheel Refraction #2

"We don't stop playing because we grow old; we grow old because we stop playing."

--George Bernard Shaw--I spent over an hour playing around with dripping water today and loved the way the holographic pinwheel ($1 purchase) looks in the background.
