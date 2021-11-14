Previous
Japanese Maple Reflections by kvphoto
238 / 365

Japanese Maple Reflections

"Color! What a deep and mysterious language, the language of dreams."

--Paul Gauguin
14th November 2021 14th Nov 21

Photo Details

CC Folk ace
Love it...fav.
November 16th, 2021  
