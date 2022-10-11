Sign up
278 / 365
Teardrop Reflections
Sunrise was spectacular this morning… what a way to start the day!
11th October 2022
11th Oct 22
KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2022 begins my 4th year on 365. In the past my goal was to shoot new photos every day and post one that...
1656
photos
162
followers
157
following
Tags
sunrise
,
camper
,
teardrop
