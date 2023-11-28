Sign up
Previous
290 / 365
Beaver Moon
"The moon was up, painting the world silver, making things look just a little more alive."
--N.D. Wilson
28th November 2023
28th Nov 23
1
0
KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2023 begins my 5th year on 365. Wow! Time flies. I’m still shooting and editing photos but have also been busy bicycling, hiking,...
2098
photos
146
followers
140
following
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
extras
Camera
ILCE-7RM5
Taken
28th November 2023 6:16am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
moon
,
monochrome
,
moonset
,
beaver-moon
,
sony-a7rv
,
silver-effects-pro
Susan Wakely
ace
Great moon shot.
November 28th, 2023
