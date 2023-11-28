Previous
Beaver Moon by kvphoto
Beaver Moon

"The moon was up, painting the world silver, making things look just a little more alive."

--N.D. Wilson
28th November 2023

KV

ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2023 begins my 5th year on 365. Wow! Time flies. I’m still shooting and editing photos but have also been busy bicycling, hiking,...
Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
Great moon shot.
November 28th, 2023  
