Previous
Next
Manatees by kvphoto
291 / 365

Manatees

Kate was lucky enough to see manatees right next to her kayak… what a sight! They are so cool.
7th December 2023 7th Dec 23

KV

ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2023 begins my 5th year on 365. Wow! Time flies. I’m still shooting and editing photos but have also been busy bicycling, hiking,...
80% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Heather ace
A lovely photo of Kate, too! Fav
December 10th, 2023  
Mags ace
Such lovely creatures. Nice shot!
December 10th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise