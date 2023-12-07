Sign up
291 / 365
Manatees
Kate was lucky enough to see manatees right next to her kayak… what a sight! They are so cool.
7th December 2023
7th Dec 23
2
1
KV
@kvphoto
Views
20
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
extras
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
7th December 2023 2:43pm
Tags
florida
,
manatees
,
silver-springs-state-park
Heather
ace
A lovely photo of Kate, too! Fav
December 10th, 2023
Mags
ace
Such lovely creatures. Nice shot!
December 10th, 2023
