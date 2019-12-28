Sign up
Photo 913
I'm So Excited
Who's ready to PARTY ???? Tomorrow starts a new decade and I can't wait. Stay safe and here's to a 2020 whatever it may hold.
28th December 2019
28th Dec 19
2
1
Leslie
ace
@lesip
Hi, I live in Md. and have always enjoyed photography. With the kids grown and gone I now have all kinds of time on my...
3443
photos
195
followers
99
following
6
2
1
Extras
NIKON D750
28th December 2019 11:10pm
Public
tree
tiny
newyearseve
Diana Ludwigs
ace
You are amazing Leslie, Tiny sure looks ready to party. Happy New Year and have a fabulous 2020.
December 31st, 2019
Junko Y
ace
Hee hee hee -- you really know how to creatively say HNY with Tiny! Here. I've already put away my tree and you've completely redecorated for the new holiday.
December 31st, 2019
