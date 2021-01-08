Previous
Ducks In A Ball by lesip
Ducks In A Ball

Visited Oakley Street in Cambridge on my way home to see the ducks. Thought I'd dust off my little crystal ball which I placed on the wall. As I crouched to get level with the ball I started felling a little wet, yep water was just entering the top of my boot. Should have seen that coming but thankful I felt it right away and it had just dampened my jeans which fit snugly in my boot.

If you know me, you know ever since I learned to flip the ball in photoshop elements I do. I think it looks so much better most of the time.
Leslie

Photo Details

