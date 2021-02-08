Sign up
Photo 970
Month Of Hearts
I made mini corn muffins to go with the chili I made for dinner. Took the muffins out of the oven and noticed the little spill of batter on the tin looked like a heart. hurrays ...todays pic
8th February 2021
8th Feb 21
3
1
Leslie
ace
@lesip
Hi, I live in Md. and have always enjoyed photography. With the kids grown and gone I now have all kinds of time on my...
3850
photos
216
followers
99
following
265% complete
View this month »
963
964
965
966
967
968
969
970
Latest from all albums
966
35
967
36
968
37
969
970
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
Extras
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
8th February 2021 4:30pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
heart
,
muffins
,
batter
,
tablecloth
,
moh2021
,
muffin tin
KWind
ace
This is great!!
February 9th, 2021
katy
ace
Serendipity! I love it when a plan.....
FAV for the great composition and the great food choice! Cornbread and chili are staples at our house!
February 9th, 2021
Elizabeth
ace
Cute capture.We had chili during the Super Bowl last night.
February 9th, 2021
