Month Of Hearts by lesip
Photo 970

Month Of Hearts

I made mini corn muffins to go with the chili I made for dinner. Took the muffins out of the oven and noticed the little spill of batter on the tin looked like a heart. hurrays ...todays pic
8th February 2021 8th Feb 21

Leslie

ace
@lesip
Hi, I live in Md. and have always enjoyed photography. With the kids grown and gone I now have all kinds of time on my...
265% complete

KWind ace
This is great!!
February 9th, 2021  
katy ace
Serendipity! I love it when a plan.....

FAV for the great composition and the great food choice! Cornbread and chili are staples at our house!
February 9th, 2021  
Elizabeth ace
Cute capture.We had chili during the Super Bowl last night.
February 9th, 2021  
