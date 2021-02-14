Previous
Month Of Hearts by lesip
Month Of Hearts

Happy Valentine Day my friends. Think this was a dollar store find. Halfway through my months of hearts. Loving looking through everyones February projects. Everyone needs a little extra love right now.
14th February 2021

Leslie

marlboromaam (Mags) ace
Lovely, Leslie! Happy Valentine's Day to you.
February 14th, 2021  
