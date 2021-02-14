Sign up
Photo 976
Month Of Hearts
Happy Valentine Day my friends. Think this was a dollar store find. Halfway through my months of hearts. Loving looking through everyones February projects. Everyone needs a little extra love right now.
14th February 2021
14th Feb 21
Leslie
ace
@lesip
Hi, I live in Md. and have always enjoyed photography. With the kids grown and gone I now have all kinds of time on my...
3863
photos
217
followers
100
following
267% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
Extras
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
14th February 2021 11:17am
Tags
heart
,
valentine day
,
moh2021
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
Lovely, Leslie! Happy Valentine's Day to you.
February 14th, 2021
